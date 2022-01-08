ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE:FORG opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

