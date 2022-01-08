TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.
TIXT stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after buying an additional 201,726 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
