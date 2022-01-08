TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

TIXT stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after buying an additional 201,726 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

