Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Overweight

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $278.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $236.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.21.
Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89.
In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
