Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Overweight

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $278.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $236.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.21.

Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

