Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce sales of $163.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $628.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 119,751 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 70,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

