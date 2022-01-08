Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($5.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGRS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.39) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.05) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON LGRS opened at GBX 284 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.79. The company has a market cap of £291.78 million and a PE ratio of -710.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 214 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.61 ($4.05).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

