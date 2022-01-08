Piper Sandler Comments on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

GABC opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 126.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

