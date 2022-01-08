National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 340 ($4.58) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.58).

NEX opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.73. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

