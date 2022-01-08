Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 135.25 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.20. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £213.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.07.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

