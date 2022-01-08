Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 430 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 380 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 237.50. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279.80 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.95 ($6.74).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.