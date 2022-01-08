Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,590 ($21.43) to GBX 1,650 ($22.23) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.67) to GBX 1,315 ($17.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.93) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.92) to GBX 1,381 ($18.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,637 ($22.06).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,371 ($18.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,428.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.20).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.