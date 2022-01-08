Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) price objective on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($30.32) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.34) to GBX 3,350 ($45.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,572.22 ($34.66).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,560 ($34.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,648.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,483.38. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.69). The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.45) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,923.73).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

