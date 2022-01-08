Berenberg Bank Lowers JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,650 ($22.23).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 791.67 ($10.67).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 214 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 669.36. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

