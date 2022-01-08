Piper Sandler Weighs in on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.