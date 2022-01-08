Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

