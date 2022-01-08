Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.