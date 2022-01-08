Scotiabank Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$60.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI opened at C$55.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

