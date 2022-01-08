Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Increases By 25.7%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at 0.70 on Friday. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.40.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

