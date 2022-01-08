Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Increases By 25.7%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at 0.70 on Friday. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.40.
