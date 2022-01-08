New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products."

Separately, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.04 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

