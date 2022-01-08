Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

