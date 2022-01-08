Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to Hold

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.62. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 526,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 428,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 897,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,249,000 after acquiring an additional 201,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

