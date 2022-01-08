Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on COIHY shares. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

COIHY stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

