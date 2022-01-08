Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.71.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$59.76 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,004,348.48. Insiders sold a total of 256,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,031 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

