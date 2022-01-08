The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DBS Vickers raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.44 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

