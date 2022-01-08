Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.58

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.58 and traded as high as C$18.67. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 7,156 shares trading hands.

ADN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$311.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.58.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$22.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

