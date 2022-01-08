Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.94

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.94 and traded as high as C$25.24. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$25.10, with a volume of 14,925 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$683.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

