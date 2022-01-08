Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.94

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.94 and traded as high as C$25.24. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$25.10, with a volume of 14,925 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$683.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

