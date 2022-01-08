Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.95. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIP. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Friday, November 26th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$119.96 million and a PE ratio of -36.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.25.

