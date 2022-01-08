Berenberg Bank Lowers On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 400 ($5.39).

OTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 428.33 ($5.77).

OTB opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £486.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.97).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

