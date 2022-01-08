WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($25.60) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,750 ($23.58).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.38) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($21.08) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.79) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,040.57 ($27.50).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,586.50 ($21.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,483.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,587.67. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.81).

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.49), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($669,489.18). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,610.30).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

