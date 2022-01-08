Citigroup Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.16) to GBX 4,960 ($66.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($86.92) to GBX 5,800 ($78.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($73.44) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,115.73 ($68.94).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,701 ($63.35) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,384.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,704.90.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.46), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($614,607.20).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

