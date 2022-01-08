National Bankshares Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.38.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$40.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$24.56 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

