Centerra Gold’s (CG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.50. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$15.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -4.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.13%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

