Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

