Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.