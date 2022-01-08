Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £193 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($260.07) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($229.08) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.55) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £170 ($229.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £150 ($202.13) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a £162 ($218.30) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.63 ($221.85).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £112.25 ($151.26) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,912 ($133.57) and a one year high of £196.81 ($265.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £114.97 and its 200 day moving average is £130.34. The firm has a market cap of £19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.94.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.