FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $312.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $263.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

