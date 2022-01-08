Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $13.58 Per Share (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $13.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.95.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

