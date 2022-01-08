Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($8.93).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.66 ($8.70) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.38 and a 200-day moving average of €7.26.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

