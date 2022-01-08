Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €16.40 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZU. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.27) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.55 ($16.53).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.76 ($15.64) on Tuesday. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($16.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

