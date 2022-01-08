TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

