Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $130.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

