Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Decreased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,191 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.