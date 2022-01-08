Reviewing Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -112.31% -24.30% -15.58% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 83.90 -$45.59 million ($1.69) -32.88 Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 321.48 -$5.29 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Kymera Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

