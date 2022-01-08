Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €145.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €157.44 ($178.91).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €85.10 ($96.70) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

