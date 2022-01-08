KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

Shares of KWS opened at €74.80 ($85.00) on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €63.20 ($71.82) and a 52 week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

