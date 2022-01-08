Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €70.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAE. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

SAE opened at €104.20 ($118.41) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -89.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.