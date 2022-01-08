Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €70.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAE. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

SAE opened at €104.20 ($118.41) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -89.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

