Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

