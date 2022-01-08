Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

