FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aon plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

NYSE:AON opened at $282.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.81. AON has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 53.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

