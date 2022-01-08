KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 1,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

