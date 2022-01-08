Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 30.8% in December

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 million, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

